When asked about the MRI that Cook underwent Monday, coach Mike Zimmer relayed that "it went well. We'll see how he does this week." The running back injured his groin in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.

While that update doesn't provide details, it does imply that Cook's injury isn't major and that he could have a chance to suit up this weekend against the Falcons. Added context on that front will arrive once the Vikings return to practice, but if Cook is limited or unable to go in Week 6, Alexander Mattison would step into an expanded role in the team's backfield.