Cook (left knee) needed crutches to leave the locker room after Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. "We're concerned about his ACL, but he's going to get a MRI in the morning," head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Cook went down early in the third quarter with a non-contact knee injury, which typically indicates ligament damage of some type. Clearly, a tear of his ACL would be accompanied by a lengthy absence, but Monday's examination will impart the severity of the ailment. If he requires time away from the field, Latavius Murray (seven carries for 21 yards and two receptions for eight yards Sunday) and Jerick McKinnon (no yards on two rushes) would combine to keep the Vikings' ground game afloat.