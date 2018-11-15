Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No concerns about health
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said Thursday that Cook will be a "full go" in practices moving forward, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
While Cook could occasionally receive an occasional maintenance day for select practices during the second half of the season, DeFilippo's comments suggest the Vikings no longer have any concerns about the hamstring issues that sidelined the second-year running back for five of the team's first nine games. Cook was impressive in his return to action in the Week 9 win over the Lions, accruing 109 yards from scrimmage -- 70 of which came on a second-quarter scamper -- on 14 touches while logging 28 offensive snaps. With the benefit of a Week 10 bye, Cook should gain an even larger snap share in Sunday's divisional showdown with the Bears, resulting in less work for Latavius Murray.
