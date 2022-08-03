Cook (hand) practiced Wednesday, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.
Cook was removed from Tuesday's practice but won't miss any additional time. Alexander Mattison also practiced Wednesday after hurting his hand/finger earlier in the week, while TE Irv Smith recently had thumb surgery. It's been a rough week for upper extremities in Minnesota, and we can't even blame the cold at this time of year. Cook is locked in as an RB1 whenever healthy, with the downside being that he's missed multiple games every pro season and is especially at risk for injuries to the right shoulder that he's torn and/or dislocated multiple times.
