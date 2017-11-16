Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No longer using crutches
Cook (knee) began walking without the assistance of crutches last week, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Cook is still in the early stages of his recovery from Oct. 10 surgery to address a torn ACL in his left knee, so while he's ready to begin weight-bearing activities, it could be several months before he's cleared to run at full speed. That being said, with no setbacks in his recovery to date, Cook is tentatively on track to be fully healthy by the time the 2018 regular season commences.
