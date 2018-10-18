Cook (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Cook unexpectedly departed Thursday's session early, again raising concerns about his health. During a subsequent media session, coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook wasn't limited Thursday, and the running back's listing as a non-participant indicates he required some treatment on his hamstring, at the very least. With this downgrade, Cook's status will be of keen interest as he prepares to gain clearance to play for just the second time since Week 2.

