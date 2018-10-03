Cook (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Following an admission Monday that his left hamstring isn't 100 percent, Cook proceeded to work out with the Vikings' strength coach on a side field during Wednesday's session. The team seemingly will take a wait-and-see approach with the running back, who could be on a "pitch count" again Sunday at Philadelphia, assuming he's active. In his return from a one-game absence last Thursday against the Rams, Cook earned 10 carries on his 20 offensive snaps, turning them into 20 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories