Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No set plan for Sunday's workload
Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said there's no set plan for Cook's workload on Sunday. "We're not sure yet. We're going to see how it goes. There's nothing that hasn't told us that he can't carry the load," DeFilippo told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.
Cook has only two carries (both in preseason Week 3) since tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 4 of last season. While head coach Mike Zimmer has praised Cook and said he's back to full strength, it's not clear if Cook will be eased into action Sunday. DeFilippo's comments could be read either way in that Cook isn't on a limited play count, but not guaranteed a large workload either.
