Cook acknowledged Monday that he isn't yet 100 percent recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained Week 2 against the Packers and said he was uncertain if he would be on a "pitch count" in Week 5 versus the Eagles, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

The injury sidelined Cook for the Week 3 loss to the Bills, but he returned to action in last Thursday's loss to the Rams, logging 18 of a possible 74 offensive snaps (24.3 percent) and finishing with 10 carries for 20 yards and no targets. Given that the Vikings had minimal practice time prior to the matchup with Los Angeles, Cook's reps were understandably limited, but it doesn't sound like he'll be guaranteed a full allotment of snaps in Week 5 even with nine days to prepare. Cook's practice regimen over the next few days in addition to coach Mike Zimmer's comments on the matter should shed some light on what exactly the running back's workload might look like in Philadelphia.