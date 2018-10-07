Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not expected to play Sunday
Minnesota is not expecting Cook (hamstring) to play Sunday as he would need an impressive turnaround to be on the field, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
He hasn't officially been ruled out and will likely test his hamstring in pre-game workouts. Still, this report seems to confirm the trend Cook saw in practice all week where he was limited and appeared trending toward not playing or having a limited role. It looks like Latavius Murray will be set for the bulk of playing time Sunday against the Eagles.
