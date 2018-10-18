Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not limited Thursday
Cook (hamstring) was not limited in practice Thursday, head coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Cook left practice during the period open to reporters, but apparently it wasn't due to a setback to his hamstring injury. By participating in two full days of practice, it increasingly looks like he could return this week against the Jets after missing three of the last four games.
