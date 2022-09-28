Cook (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday and is still considered day-to-day, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Both Cook and coach Kevin Stefanski referred to the running back as day-to-day before Wednesday's practice, with Cook saying the Vikings would "figure it out" come Sunday (perhaps hinting at a game-time decision). It's not the first time he's dealt with a subluxed left shoulder, and while it cost him a game last season, the Vikings hope Cook can face the Saints in London this Sunday while wearing a harness. If not, Alexander Mattison will take over the starting job and most of the backfield work.
