Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not ready for practice
Cook (chest) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) both are absent from Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Most signs point to Mike Boone handling the lead role Monday against Green Bay, though the Vikings haven't ruled out the possibility of Cook and/or Mattison playing. A Thursday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested the Vikings were leaning toward shutting Cook down for the next two weeks, hoping to get him healthy before the playoffs. On the other hand, Cook did say he'll go through his normal routine of team meetings and work with the training staff, preparing as if there's at least some chance for a Week 16 appearance. Back-to-back absences from practices suggest he's worse than 50/50 to play.
