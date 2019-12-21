Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not spotted at practice Saturday

Cook (chest) wasn't spotted at practice Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

We'll circle back on his status once the Vikings' final injury report of the week is revealed, but Cook is expected to be out Monday night against the Packers. Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison was seen testing things out with his ankle during individual drills Saturday, but he's still looking iffy for Week 16 action. If both Cook and Mattison can't play Monday, Mike Boone would be in line to head Minnesota's rushing attack against Green Bay.

