The Vikings have updated their final injury report to list Cook (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

The team initially left Cook off the injury report but then deemed him questionable shortly thereafter. However, multiple Minnesota beat writers have said Cook is expected to play, a sentiment echoed by coach Mike Zimmer when he said the running back should be ready for his normal workload come Sunday. Even so, fantasy managers may want to check back Sunday morning when the Vikings release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.