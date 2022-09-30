Cook is off Minnesota's injury report Friday and will play Sunday versus the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook returned to practice full Thursday, and he won't be required to miss any time despite suffering a dislocated shoulder Week 3. The veteran running back isn't unfamiliar with such injuries, or playing with a harness to protect his shoulder, and he's previously displayed an ability to do so without requiring a lessened workload. In any case, fantasy managers can safely consider Cook on track for his usual top running back role Sunday versus New Orleans in London.