Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Officially out against Packers

Cook (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minnesota will be without its starting running back for a vital divisional matchup in Week 16 with Cook unable to go due to his chest injury. Schefter adds that Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable, meaning that Mike Boone should be in line for an elevated role against the Packers.

