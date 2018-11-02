Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Officially questionable
Cook (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Cook is expected to return from a four-game absence and handle a limited role alongside Latavius Murray, with the caveat that Minnesota had the same plan for Week 6 against Arizona. The Vikings instead ruled Cook out for that contest after his hamstring felt tight in pregame warmups, and we've subsequently seen the running back held out for two more games. It's only reasonable to expect another game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM kickoff. It will be tough to trust either Murray or Cook in fantasy lineups if the latter is cleared to play, though they do have a favorable matchup with a Detroit defense that's allowing 5.1 yards per carry and 144.6 rushing yards per game.
