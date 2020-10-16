Cook (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The obvious becomes official, leaving Alexander Mattison as the lead man in the Minnesota backfield, with Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah being the depth options. A Week 7 bye could allow Cook to avoid any additional absences, perhaps returning as soon as Week 8 against the Packers (Nov. 1). He hasn't been able to practice since suffering an adductor strain in the second quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Seahawks.