Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Officially ruled out
Cook (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Things have been trending in this direction all week with Cook failing to practice in any capacity. Multiple reports have suggested he could be held out even longer, potentially targeting a return when the Vikings come back from a Week 9 bye. Latavius Murray will lead the Minnesota backfield in a tough matchup against New Orleans, with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas handling whatever scraps are left behind.
