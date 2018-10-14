Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On snap count Sunday
The Vikings plan on Cook (hamstring) playing Sunday, and he'll be on a snap count of 20-to-25 plays, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook sent mixed signals during the practice week, sandwiching a full practice Thursday between limited participation sessions Wednesday and Friday. He's looking like a gamble fantasy owners may want to avoid.
