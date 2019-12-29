Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On track for playoff return
Cook (shoulder), who is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears, is planning to return from a two-game absence for the Vikings' wild-card matchup next weekend, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Cook has only been able to practice on a limited basis since injuring his shoulder in the second half of the Vikings' Week 15 win over the Chargers, but he may have pushed harder to play in the regular-season finale if Minnesota had playoff positioning at stake. Instead, since the Vikings are locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed regardless of how Week 17 action plays out, Cook will benefit from some additional time to rest his shoulder. Graff notes that Cook was still taking part in warmup drills Sunday despite being inactive, an early sign that he'll be ready to handle a full workload by the time the postseason arrives.
