Cook rushed 11 times for 37 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears. He also caught his only target for no gain.

Cook's involvement was limited to the first half, as the Vikings decided to rest their offensive starters after halftime. While that situation opened the door for backup Alexander Mattison to rush 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns, Cook didn't have his best performance prior to being rested, as he was held under 40 rushing yards for the second straight week and lost his fourth fumble of the campaign. Nonetheless, Cook figures to reclaim his leading tailback role once Minnesota takes the field in the playoffs.