Cook rushed 32 times for 120 yards and caught six of nine targets for another 59 in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars.

Cook was bottled up on the ground for much of the day and finished with fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for the third time in four games after topping that mark in six of his first seven this season. Despite that limited effectiveness, Cook reached triple digits in rushing yards for the sixth time, as his season high in carries included eight in overtime with Minnesota plowing deep into Jacksonville territory before winning it with a short field goal. Cook's ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield should keep him a mainstay in lineups despite a Week 14 matchup with a stout Buccaneers front that's allowing just 74.2 rushing yards per game.