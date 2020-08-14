Cook plans to participate in practice Monday, regardless of whether he's signed a contract extension with the Vikings by then, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports. "I'll for sure be out there coaching, cheering, running the ball," Cook noted Friday in advance of the team's first padded practice. "I'm locked up full go, a thousand percent. I'm trying to get better. I'm trying to lead this young group that we've got."

Though there had been previous speculation that the running back may hold out, Cook relayed Friday that he never considered not reporting to training camp. In the meantime, the 2017 second-rounder said he's focused on his Week 1 prep, while the Vikings and his representation continue to discuss his contract. Under the terms of his current deal, the 25-year-old is slated to make $1.33 million in the final year of his rookie pact. Cook is coming off a strong 2019 showing in which he logged 1,135 yards on 250 carries (4.5 YPC), in addition to 13 TDs, while adding 53 catches for 519 yards in 14 games.