Cook (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After being diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder following last week's win over the Lions, Cook looked to be in legitimate danger of missing time, but his ability to practice fully Thursday largely assuages those fears. Though Cook is now on track to suit up Sunday against the Saints in London, he'll be playing with a harness to protect the dislocated shoulder. Cook isn't unfamiliar with playing through the injury, most notably doing so last season following a one-game absence and proceeding to log 27 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 14 win over the Steelers. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Cook to reach those lofty heights again this weekend, but he should at least be able to handle his usual lead role while Alexander Mattison serves as his top complement.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not practicing, day-to-day•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Has dislocated shoulder•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Termed 'day-to-day' with shoulder•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Hurts shoulder in Week 3•