Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices fully
Cook (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.
As did Alexander Mattison (ankle), with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting that the duo took their usual first and second-team reps at practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for the Vikings' top two backs (Cook and Mattison, in that order) to return to action for Sunday's playoff opener against the Saints.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't foresee any limitations•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gearing up for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On track for playoff return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't play until wild-card round•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Puts forth limited practice•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in walk-through session•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...