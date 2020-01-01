Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices fully

Cook (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.

As did Alexander Mattison (ankle), with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting that the duo took their usual first and second-team reps at practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for the Vikings' top two backs (Cook and Mattison, in that order) to return to action for Sunday's playoff opener against the Saints.

