Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices in full Thursday
Cook (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
One week removed from working almost solely with the rehab group, Cook has progressed from a limited listing Wednesday to uncapped showing one day later. The development would seem to indicate he's on pace to return Sunday against the Cardinals, but his uneven practice workload the past four weeks should cause owners to pause until the release of Friday's injury report. Adding credence to this thought process, coach Mike Zimmer wasn't exactly enlightening earlier Thursday, telling Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook is "good" and nothing more.
