Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices in full

Cook (chest) was a full participant at Friday's practice.

With confirmation that his chest injury isn't serious, Cook should be fine to handle his usual workload Monday night in Seattle. He's scored a touchdown in nine of 11 games this season, while the other two yielded 218 and 116 total yards.

