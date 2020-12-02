Cook (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Cook missed a brief spell with an ankle injury this past Sunday against the Panthers, but he still notched 82 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches. While it was only a modest performance for the fourth-year running back, he told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that he's "feeling good" and "ready to roll." Clearly, the Vikings decided to cap Cooks reps to begin Week 13 prep, but he'll have two more chances to prove his health before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
