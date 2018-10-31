Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practicing Wednesday
Cook (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Donning helmet and pads, Cook was working within the running back group Wednesday, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The preceding suggests Cook will be at least a limited participant, which will be clarified when the Vikings release their first Week 9 injury report. While any activity from Cook is encouraging, he admitted to Krammer on Monday that the prospect of a setback with his hamstring continues to weigh on his mind. With a Week 10 bye incoming, Cook is a candidate to miss a fifth consecutive game Sunday against the Lions with an eye toward the second half of the season.
