Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Produces despite limited workload Sunday
Cook gained 64 yards on 12 carries and added a pair of catches for no gain during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
Cook's workload was rather limited as his team trailed the whole game, but he managed to post an average of 5.3 yards per carry against a respectable defensive front. The sample size is small, but the rookie has averaged 5.6 yards per carry through 34 totes in his young NFL career. The offense struggled without Sam Bradford (knee) under center, which is a trend to consider moving forward, but Cook has certainly looked the part when his number is called. He will look to have more of an impact in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Heavy workload could continue•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Dazzles in NFL debut•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Listed as starter on depth chart•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Runs well in limited appearance Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Effective in tough matchup•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Shows off pass-catching upside•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...