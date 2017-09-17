Cook gained 64 yards on 12 carries and added a pair of catches for no gain during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Cook's workload was rather limited as his team trailed the whole game, but he managed to post an average of 5.3 yards per carry against a respectable defensive front. The sample size is small, but the rookie has averaged 5.6 yards per carry through 34 totes in his young NFL career. The offense struggled without Sam Bradford (knee) under center, which is a trend to consider moving forward, but Cook has certainly looked the part when his number is called. He will look to have more of an impact in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.