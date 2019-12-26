Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Puts forth limited practice
Cook (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Cook maintained his listing on the Vikings' practice report from Wednesday, when the team submitted an estimate since the team only held a walk-through due to the holiday. After not practicing in any fashion before being ruled out ahead of Monday's loss to the Packers, Cook looks to be in a better place health-wise than he was a week ago, but that doesn't mean he'll suit up in the regular-season finale against the Bears this weekend. With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 seed for the postseason, the team has little incentive to potentially expose Cook to further injury in a meaningless Week 17 contest.
