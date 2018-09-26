Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Thursday
Cook (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's road game against the Rams, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Neither Cook nor anyone associated with the Vikings has specified the nature of his hamstring issue, but he didn't take part in an official practice until this Tuesday, more than a week removed from suffering the initial injury. With back-to-back limited showings behind him, he's made a few steps in the right direction, but it's unclear if the activity will be enough to please the Vikings' training staff. Perhaps working in his favor is a comment from coach Mike Zimmer, who told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com on Tuesday that "there's a possibility" Cook is active Thursday. That said, a pregame workout likely will be the determining factor in Cook's availability.
