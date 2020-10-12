Cook is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Seahawks due to a groin injury.
Cook pulled up awkwardly after making a short catch early in the third quarter, and he limped to the locker room under his own strength after taking a brief knee on the sideline. Count on Alexander Mattison to inherit the majority of Minnesota's backfield touches as long as Cook remains off the field, with Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone backing him up.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limps off field Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Monster ground game against Texans•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 199 yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Registers TD in loss to Colts•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Two scores in season-opening loss•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Inks five-year extension•