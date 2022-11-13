Cook rushed 14 times for 119 yards and one touchdown while catching three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills.

Cook was bottled up in the first half but broke free for an 81-yard touchdown run to pull the Vikings within 10 in the third quarter. He later helped Minnesota work its way down the field for a go-ahead field goal in overtime with rushes of 10, nine and 10 yards. That field goal coupled with a game-clinching interception by the defense improved the Vikings' record to 8-1 heading into a Week 11 home game against the Cowboys. Cook's touchdown was his fifth rushing score in the last five games.