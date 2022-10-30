Cook rushed 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 30 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cook turned in the best all-around performance of any Vikings skill player, generating his first 100-yard game of 2022 and a season high in receptions and receiving yards in the process. The star back also scored his fourth rushing touchdown in the last three games with a four-yard run in the third quarter to extend Minnesota's lead to two possessions at the time. Cook next faces a stingy Commanders run defense on the road in a Week 9 battle.