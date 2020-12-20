Cook rushed 24 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and secured all five targets for 27 yards in the Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Facing a defense that had stymied him to the tune of a season-low 3.2 yards per carry the first time he saw them in 2020, Cook frequently ran uninhibited throughout the afternoon despite a game-long run of a relatively modest 20 yards. Cook had just overcome another difficult matchup in Week 14 against the Buccaneers' typically impenetrable run defense, so Sunday was merely another example of his transcendent talent. Cook now has four 100-yard efforts in his last five games alone, particularly timely contributions for fantasy managers at their most critical time of year. The fourth-year pro will look to keep up his hot streak while taking on another challenging task in the form of the Saints on Christmas Day.