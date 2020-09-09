Cook says he isn't too worried about his contract situation and is prepared to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports. "If Coach Zim calls my name, I'll be out there," Cook said Wednesday.

Cook obviously isn't thrilled that he still doesn't have a long-term deal, but it doesn't sound like there's any hesitance to take on his usual workload Week 1. While reports suggest the running back's agent and the Vikings broke off discussions in mid-August, it seems there's still some hope to work things out before next offseason. Cook had a career-high 154 rushing yards in his lone matchup with the Packers last year, breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown in the Week 2 loss.