Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ready for limited OTAs
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that Cook (knee) remains ahead of schedule, noting that the running back likely will get some work in OTAs this week but still figures to have limitations until training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Given that Cook suffered an ACL tear Week 4 last year, there was never much chance he'd be cleared for all activities prior to training camp. He still seems to be on track for the best-case scenario, which involves limited participation throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, followed by full clearance for the start of training camp in late July. With any luck, reports in the coming weeks will elaborate on the extent of Cook's involvement during OTAs. Barring any major setbacks, he should be headed for a workload similar to the one he handled last September, when he piled up 61 carries and 10 catches in his three healthy games.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...