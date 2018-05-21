Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that Cook (knee) remains ahead of schedule, noting that the running back likely will get some work in OTAs this week but still figures to have limitations until training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Given that Cook suffered an ACL tear Week 4 last year, there was never much chance he'd be cleared for all activities prior to training camp. He still seems to be on track for the best-case scenario, which involves limited participation throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, followed by full clearance for the start of training camp in late July. With any luck, reports in the coming weeks will elaborate on the extent of Cook's involvement during OTAs. Barring any major setbacks, he should be headed for a workload similar to the one he handled last September, when he piled up 61 carries and 10 catches in his three healthy games.