Cook (knee) will participate Monday in the Vikings' first session of training camp with pads, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

While the team is easing him back into action with limited reps, Cook hasn't been wearing a knee brace and doesn't seem to have any restrictions in terms of what type of work he's allowed to do. Wednesday will mark exactly 10 months since he suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 against the Lions.