Cook (knee) has been doing some work on the field at the Vikings' voluntary offseason program, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Really, Dalvin's knocked the rehab out of the park," said Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. "He's done a great job. He's been here every day since the injury occurred post-surgery. He'll participate in (organized team activities and minicamp) on a limited basis. Then the plan is for him, hopefully when he gets to training camp he'll be a participant just like everybody else."

Cook admits that he struggled with the early stages of his rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Week 4, but it doesn't seem that the initial frustration prevented him from taking a proactive approach. He stayed close to his team throughout the season and into the offseason, perhaps noting that the Vikings training staff has a good reputation. Cook figures to slowly increase his activity level in the coming months, aiming to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. Latavius Murray likely would dominate first-team reps if Cook were to miss a significant portion of camp, after the Vikings lost Jerick McKinnon to the 49ers in free agency. Cook, Murray and Mack Brown are the only tailbacks on the roster as Minnesota prepares for the NFL Draft.