Cook collected 63 yards and a rushing touchdown on 14 carries, while also corralling both of his targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 28-11 loss to Indianapolis.

Cook had averaged 17.5 carries per game over his past 15 regular-season outings entering Week 2, but the Vikings were less able to lean on the team's Pro Bowl back down the stretch, having fallen into a multi-possession deficit at the 9:27 mark of the third quarter. The Colts' lead would only balloon from there, providing Cook with his third consecutive game at a workload of 16 or fewer offensive touches. Despite just 119 scrimmage yards to his name thus far this season, Cook's fantasy value has been largely salvaged by his three touchdowns -- each of which has come via a goal-line rush attempt. The star back may get it going in the yardage department in Week 3, when the Vikings take on a Titans defense that surrendered 165 team rush yards to Jacksonville on Sunday.