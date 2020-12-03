Cook (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Though Cook's reps were capped for the second day in a row, the fact that he has been able to log some activity in both of the Vikings' Week 13 practices seemingly puts him on a path to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Assuming Cook attains clearance for the weekend, he'll likely be in store for another 20-plus-touch outing versus a Jacksonville defense that has surrendered 136.2 yards per game on the ground this season, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices in limited capacity•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Declares self ready for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Surprisingly struggles in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't slow down against Dallas•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Rumbles to another massive game•