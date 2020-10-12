Cook (groin) has returned to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Cook briefly exited Sunday's game after appearing to pull his groin while hauling in a short catch, but he's managed to retake the field in the same quarter he left. The star running back had 23 touches in the first half, and he'll look to remain busy as the Week 5 contest continues.
