Cook will suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In his return from a torn ACL, Cook isn't expected to play more than one possession, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. In essence, Cook is getting some live hits before the regular season, thus alleviating concerns that he can be a workhorse running back this season.

