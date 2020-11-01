Cook (groin) is listed as active Sunday at Green Bay, Chris Carso of the Vikings' official site reports.

Cook last took the field Week 5, when he sustained a groin injury that sidelined him for the Vikings' Week 6 loss to the Falcons. With the benefit of a bye week, though, he managed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen in advance of this game, earning a questionable designation. Now officially cleared to return, Cook will take on a Packers defense that arguably held him to his worst performance of the season back in the season opener (13 touches, 48 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns).