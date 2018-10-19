Cook (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook was ruled out in a game-time decision last week and won't even make it that far this time around. His full practice participation Wednesday seemed to hint at an impending return, but he was then held out both Thursday and Friday. With Cook set to miss at least one more game, Latavius Murray has another chance to lead the Minnesota backfield.