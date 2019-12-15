Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ruled out of Sunday's contest

Cook won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers in L.A. due to a shoulder injury.

Early in the third quarter, Cook seemed to land hard on the right shoulder injury that has afflicted him since a Week 11 hit against the Broncos. After being tended to on the turf, he proceeded to the sideline medical tent and was ruled out shortly thereafter. With his usual backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) sidelined Sunday, the Vikings' backfield has been whittled down to Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham.

