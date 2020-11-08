Cook rushed the ball 22 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Lions. He added two receptions for 46 yards.

Cook dominated once again and played a key role in the team's second consecutive win. He found the end zone on the team's first drive of the game from five yards away, and capped his effort with a 70-yard rumble to secure the victory for the Vikings early in the fourth quarter. In between, he logged explosive plays of 29, 17, and 14 yards -- two of which came as a receiver. In two games since returning from a groin injury, Cook has racked up 369 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He'll look to continue his dominance in Week 10 against a stiff Bears run defense.